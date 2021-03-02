NWS confirms tornado in Clinton and Wayne County

CLINTON/WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that a tornado touched down in Clinton County Sunday night and crossed briefly into Wayne County.

Debris from Clinton County was carried over into Wayne County.

NWS says the tornado narrowed and it crossed into Wayne County creating some straight-line wind damage. The straight-line winds of 65 to 75 MPH damage two barns.

The tornado was categorized as an EF-1 with peak wind gusts at 95 MPH. It was on the ground for 1/2 a mile in Wayne County and was about 60 yards wide.

In Alpha in Clinton County, four barns sustained significant damage to the roofing and sidewalls. A well-constructed one-story family house had shingles removed and siding on the downwind side of the house was twisted.

As the tornado narrowed, it hit another house sustaining pillar damage on the porch. The tornado then lifted shortly after that.

