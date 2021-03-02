Much calmer forecast ahead, some rivers still rising

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While today will be on the cooler side, we will see something we all desperately need: Sunshine.

Today and Tonight

After a chilly start to the day, we’ll all see sunny skies mixed with a few clouds. That will be a welcome sight to all those who have fought flood water over the last three days. Temperatures should top out around 50 or just a little bit above for most locations.

Unfortunately, our high water problems are not over yet. The Kentucky River at Ravenna and Heidelberg, the North Fork of the Kentucky River at Jackson, the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy at Prestonsburg and the Cumberland River at Williamsburg and Barbourville are still rising. A lot of the other rivers have crested, but many are still above, and in some cases well above, flood stage. It will take another couple of days for all of them to crest and recede, so continue to be mindful of that. Remember, NEVER drive through flood water.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the low 30s.

Extended Forecast

Thankfully, our extended forecast is brought to you by two magical words: High pressure. That will keep us sunny and dry through the rest of this week, the weekend and all the way into next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend and could climb into the 60s early next week. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

