Man arrested for falsely reporting his child was swept away by floodwaters

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after he told police his child was swept away by floodwaters.

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department say Dennis Smith, 57, of Morgan Branch Road called them around 10 p.m. Sunday, saying his child was missing, which led to a large search and rescue response.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Smith was under the influence and the child was safe with another family member.

Smith is charged with falsely reporting an incident, public intoxication and wanton endangerment.

