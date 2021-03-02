Advertisement

Ky. insurance companies busy as flooding compounds problems from winter storms

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Insurance companies in Kentucky have been busy lately, dealing with ice storms and now flooding.

Not just flooding in homes, but in their own business.

The Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance office in Lee County has floodwaters up to the door. Kentucky Farm Bureau says about 10 of its offices have been damaged around the state.

As for its policyholders, KFB says, if you combined the winter storms and the floods, it adds up to 4,000 claims with damages of around $7 million. That’s as of now.

Here’s some advice if you find yourself in one of these disasters.

“You gotta take in inventory on what was lost,” said Dan Smaldone, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance. “You gotta have the ability to you know, survey the property. We want you to be careful too. If you’ve got a total loss on your hands, it’s not advisable to start rummaging through the wreckage.”

From a claims standpoint, KFB says this is bad, but nothing like the tornadoes that ripped through the Commonwealth nine years ago, that damage was in the tens of millions of dollars.

