Knoxville nurse bolts into burning home to save trapped woman, credits ‘instincts’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An older Knoxville woman is on her road to recovery after a stranger pulled her out of a burning house fire.

“I was scared for her and me,” Katelynn Spicer said.

Spicer, without thinking twice, said she ran into a burning home along Lonas Drive in Knoxville Sunday night.

“I grabbed the screen door quickly so I wouldn’t burn myself pulled it open and then that’s when I saw her lying there,” Spicer said.

She ultimately put herself in harm’s way to save a stranger.

“I just kept screaming I couldn’t see anything I was just screaming to see if anyone was in the home,” Spicer said.

Fire officials said Spicer, a first-year registered nurse, and three others pulled an older woman out of her home safely until more help arrived.

“I barely could sleep last night thinking is she ok. Did I get there quick enough? What could I have done different,” Spicer said.

Neighbors told WVLT News it was an eventful Sunday, with one thing happening after the other starting with a tree that went down right across the street from the victim’s home.

“Once I saw the tree fall, then we saw some sparks. We lost our power for a lot of the day,” a neighbor said.

Investigators said it started in the kitchen and believe it was an accident.

An accident that tested Spicer’s bravery.

“Check on everyone. It’s a tough time now anyway with COVID and everything being crazy as it is. So, we need support and help from everybody,” Spicer said,

Spicer told WVLT News she’s talked with the family who thanked her for her quick action.

According to KFD, the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Burn Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.