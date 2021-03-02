Keeneland announces limited number of fans allowed at 2021 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland announced Monday afternoon its plans for ticketing and fan attendance for the 2021 Spring Meet.

“Keeneland is eager to welcome fans, although fewer in number, back this spring for what promises to be an exciting race meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We have missed our fans as much as they’ve missed Keeneland, particularly at this time of year as we shake off winter to celebrate the return of spring. While we are still limited in capacity, our team is hard at work creating unique touches that will deliver the exceptional and safe race-day experience our guests expect from Keeneland. And for those fans who can’t attend in person, Keeneland will provide ways for you to enjoy your race-day traditions from the comfort of your home.”

Beginning Monday, March 8, fans can apply for the opportunity to purchase a table for six in the fourth-floor Lexington/Kentucky Room or Phoenix Room or up to six Reserved Grandstand seat ticket packages on specific race days.

Fans can buy General Admission ticket packages online on a first-come, first-served basis starting Wednesday, March 24. A maximum of six tickets may be purchased per order.

Reserved Grandstand and General Admission ticket packages will include admission, a race-day program and a concession allowance. Dining ticket packages will include admission, a race-day program and a prix fixe three-course meal.

Keeneland’s new ticketing platform allows people to complete their ticketing purchase online and to add tickets to their mobile wallet for scanning at the admission gates.

Everyone is still required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while on the grounds. Health screenings and temperature checks will resume at all entrance gates for the race meet.

