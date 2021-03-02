Advertisement

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Perry County family looking for answers after mudslide destroys home

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A loud racket and shaking shelves are all that Jessie Nix woke up to on Tuesday morning before she realized what would happen next.

“That’s all I know and then I seen mud and stuff,” Nix said. “And I just told my boyfriend that we needed to get out.”

Nix’s home on Margaret Lane was being overrun by a mudslide caused by floodwaters. She said that brief moment in time almost felt like an eternity.

“I was just running on adrenaline,” Nix said. “I knew I had to get my little animals and stuff out and just survive.”

The damage was so great that even those who built the home were left in dismay.

“I was devasted about it. It really was heartwrenching to see all this,” Robert Couch said.

When Perry County emergency crews came to assess, they too were left with a grim reality.

“Our people here in Perry County are just great people and you know you do have those moments,” Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said. “But you get, you know, they don’t last long.”

As Nix tries to move forward, she cannot help but wonder what is to come.

“I’ve lost everything, just scavaging what we can you know, that’s covered up in mud and stuff,” Nix said. “So it’s heartbreaking.”

