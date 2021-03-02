Advertisement

Harlan grad Jordan Brock earns second team All-OVC honors

(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)
(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WYMT) - Harlan native Jordan Brock was rewarded for her stellar senior season on Tuesday, earning second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.

Brock averaged 11.3 points per game this season while breaking Tennessee Tech’s career 3-pointers made record earlier in the season. Brock currently sits with 264 3-pointers made in her career. The senior also had three 30-point games on the season.

