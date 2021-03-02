Harlan grad Jordan Brock earns second team All-OVC honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WYMT) - Harlan native Jordan Brock was rewarded for her stellar senior season on Tuesday, earning second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.

Brock averaged 11.3 points per game this season while breaking Tennessee Tech’s career 3-pointers made record earlier in the season. Brock currently sits with 264 3-pointers made in her career. The senior also had three 30-point games on the season.

