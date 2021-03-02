Advertisement

Harlan County boys, Johnson Central girls take Team of the Week honors

By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - A number of teams in the Mountains are clicking at the right time. Two in particular stood out this past week. On the boys side, Harlan County has hit its stride after a three-game losing streak. The Black Bears bounced back nicely with a four-game win streak, including wins over two 14th Region contenders last week in Breathitt County and Hazard. Harlan County now sits at 16-4 on the year with the second-best RPI in the 13th Region.

On the girls side, Johnson Central has continued to impress. The Lady Eagles have a seven-game winning streak that includes going 4-0 last week. Johnson Central defeated defending 14th Region champions, Letcher Central, along with three fellow 15th Region opponents, all of whom were in the 15th Region tournament last season. The Lady Eagles defeated Floyd Central, who had only lost to one other region opponent, and Belfry, who was riding six-game win streak.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall across the commonwealth
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
Crime Scene
Police identify person found in a creek in London
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in two counties after flash flooding
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
Curfew in effect for City of Beattyville

Latest News

(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)
Harlan grad Jordan Brock earns second team All-OVC honors
Team of the Week
Harlan County boys, Johnson Central girls earn Team of the Week
Rhyne Howard scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the 17th-ranked Kentucky women’s...
Rhyne Howard wins SEC Player of the Year; Chasity Patterson on All-Defensive team
Preston Spradlin takes home OVC Coach of the Year; Morehead State, EKU take home honors