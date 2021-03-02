Harlan County boys, Johnson Central girls take Team of the Week honors

(WYMT) - A number of teams in the Mountains are clicking at the right time. Two in particular stood out this past week. On the boys side, Harlan County has hit its stride after a three-game losing streak. The Black Bears bounced back nicely with a four-game win streak, including wins over two 14th Region contenders last week in Breathitt County and Hazard. Harlan County now sits at 16-4 on the year with the second-best RPI in the 13th Region.

On the girls side, Johnson Central has continued to impress. The Lady Eagles have a seven-game winning streak that includes going 4-0 last week. Johnson Central defeated defending 14th Region champions, Letcher Central, along with three fellow 15th Region opponents, all of whom were in the 15th Region tournament last season. The Lady Eagles defeated Floyd Central, who had only lost to one other region opponent, and Belfry, who was riding six-game win streak.

