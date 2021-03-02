Advertisement

Foundation of Appalachian Kentucky looking to give back to those affected by flooding

The Red River crested at its second highest point in recorded history.
The Red River crested at its second highest point in recorded history.(WKYT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With major flooding comes for a need for assistance and the Foundation of Appalachian Kentucky is working to provide just that.

The nonprofit has raised more than $25,000 thus far as they attempt to allocate as many resources as possible in a short amount of time for both families and local businesses affected by recent flooding across the Commonwealth.

Executive director Gerry Roll said that while they are satisfied so far, they have a much larger goal in sight.

“We’ve done really well so far, we hope to raise in the six figures and be able help a whole lot of people,” Roll said. “By tomorrow, we should be able to give folks a way to contact someone with the Red Cross to get their name on the list to receive some assistance there if they need some.”

Roll said that they are still in the “money-raising” phase, but hope to start sending funds out as early as Friday.

