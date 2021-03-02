Advertisement

Floyd County schools opening doors to residents affected by severe weather

Whether you’re a victim of the flooding or still dealing with last week’s winter weather and...
Whether you’re a victim of the flooding or still dealing with last week’s winter weather and power outages, five schools in Floyd County will open their doors Tuesday to the community.(NBC15)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re a victim of the flooding or still dealing with last week’s winter weather and power outages, five schools in Floyd County will open their doors Tuesday to the community.

Superintendent Danny Adkins says the schools will serve as warming stations and charging stations for people’s phones and other devices.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Betsy Layne High School, Duff-Allen Central Elementary, Floyd Central High School, Prestonsburg Elementary and Prestonsburg High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall across the commonwealth
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in two counties after flash flooding
Crews responding to help Perry County woman trapped in home by floodwaters
Power outages ongoing following weekend severe weather

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Much calmer forecast ahead, some rivers still rising
‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel...
‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel County 11 P.M.
New capacity changes 11 p.m.
New capacity changes 11 p.m.
Officials say Owsley County Community trapped by flooding 11 P.M.
Officials say Owsley County Community trapped by flooding 11 P.M.