Floodwaters raise concerns in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As flooding dampens the spirits of many across the region, areas in Magoffin County remain underwater.

After a weekend full of rainfall hit the area, officials noticed the warning signs Sunday.

“Started out kind of slow and we just kind of watched it and just gently and gently, gradually raise. And all of a sudden it just hit us,” said Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd.

Shepherd says the floodwaters, which come on the heels of the county’s recent winter storm fallout, put the county in a tight spot.

“It’s going to be a hardship on the city of Salyersville and the county to really get back on our feet through all the devastation that we’ve had the last two or three weeks,” Shepherd said.

Though the City of Salyersville re-opened its streets around noon Monday, other areas in the county sit stagnantly, waiting for the waters to recede.

According to Salyersville Fire Chief Paul Howard, crews worked through the night, helping people escape from two different vehicles that were stuck in the water and evacuating the nursing home as a precaution.

“Their car was rushed away and they were in the main stream, going downstream, and a tree happened to catch them,” said Howard. “Or it’s no telling where they’d have been.”

He continued the day by cleaning up his hardware store after several inches of water made its way inside.

“We’ve been all morning and all day cleaning,” he said. “Trying to get it back in shape.”

Howard said it has been a busy few weeks and many people are exhausted. But, he said, people need to be cautious and make safe decisions when possible.

“From the ice storm to the floods, just one thing after another,” he said. “When you get out there and go through water, it endangers our life along with your life. Because when you get stranded, we’re here to try to help you.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.