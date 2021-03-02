Flooding causing major problems in Estill County leaving people isolated, stranded

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding is continuing to cause major problems in Estill County.

Right now, main state roads like Highway 52 and Highway 89 are blocked.

The streets in west Irvine are completely covered in water. Crews have been cutting power in the area but they’re actually having to do it from boats. The water is rising very quickly, nearing the top of power lines in some spots on 52.

Crews are cutting power near the McDonald’s in West Irvine now. Just look at how much of the streets are covered in water. pic.twitter.com/HiSDTEptrt — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 2, 2021

Cleanup is likely going to take weeks in the wake of this disastrous flooding

Roads throughout Estill County are completely flooded. Right now, Timothy Price, like many others, is stranded at his apartment and roadblocks have been set up to limit travel in and out of the county.

“Lots and lots of water. The most I’ve seen since the ’80s,” Price said.

Lucas Barnes, deputy emergency management director, expects cleanup to last for weeks once the river crests. He says this will go down in history as one of the worsts floods the county’s experienced.

“We’ve had some water rescues between yesterday and today. We’ve had resources come in from Clark County and other surrounding counties to help,” said Barnes. “It’s affecting everyone county-wide and many, many counties across Kentucky.”

We’re told the main road at the Estill-Madison line is still open, but all other main roads have been shut down.

