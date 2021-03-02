Advertisement

Flooding and mudslides reported in Mingo County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Residents in Mingo County are suffering from power and water outages Monday in addition to flooding and mudslides after storms over the weekend, according to the Mingo County Commission.

JB Heflin, manager of the Mingo County Public Service (PSD), said several hundred water and sewer customers are currently without water, but crews are actively searching for washed out lines and making repairs. Heflin said that due to a power outage in the Naugatuck area, PSD customers suffering from the water outages were not able to report outages, but now that power has been restored, he fully expects to receive continued reports of water issues.

Major roads such as U.S. 52 and Route 65 are blocked in multiple places.

Flooding reported along Route 52 in Kermit.

According to a Mingo County 911 dispatcher, Route 49 is blocked in multiple places.

Commissioners Thomas Taylor, Diann Hannahs and Gavin Smith have been taking calls from neighbors about high water issues and have been driving to affected areas.

Monday, Smith reported that the north lane of U.S. 52 near Hampden Coal’s No. 8 operation was blocked, but the south lane was open.

Hannah reported water in the road in the Varney area near the former Jay Michael Mart and on U.S. 52 in Williamson at the entrance of Moore and Peter streets.

Taylor said a one-lane bridge washed out in the Boy Scout Camp area of Ragland, but a crew was on scene to deal with the situation.

MCC President Thomas Taylor is encouraging residents in emergency situations to call 9-1-1, but says those in non-emergency situations, but still in need, may contact him personally at 304-807-0891, Hannah at 304-784-5695 and Smith at 304-784-0882.

