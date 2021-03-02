Find out how you can help businesses in downtown Beattyville

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Do you want to help businesses in downtown Beattyville after the city experienced devastating flooding Monday?

The Downtown Beattyville Alliance, which is a partnership between Beattyville Main Street and Beattyville/Lee County Tourism, created the “Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund.”

Many of the downtown businesses, along with almost every building, were hit hard by the floods. Some businesses were destroyed.

The funds collected will help with cleanup supplies, such as garbage bags, brooms, mops, garbage cans, dumpsters, cleaning solutions and other expenses related to flooding.

If you would like to help, you can send checks to Teresa Mays at P.O. Box 307, Beattyville, KY 41311 or Dedra Brandenburg at P.O. Box 738 Beattyville, KY 41311.

Officials ask that you make checks payable to the Downtown Beattyville Alliance/Beattyville Main Street Love Local Fund.

The Citizens Bank & Trust is also accepting donations once the bank reopens.

You can also do PayPal at the link below:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=6CG2C4BQ3AH7L

