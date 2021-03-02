Advertisement

Estill County food bank that serves nearly 800 people a month cut off by flood waters

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Outreach Food Bank, like so many other places in Estill County, is cut off by flood waters.

The president and founder of the food bank says he had to wade through the water to see the extent of the damage.

“I’ve been up here twice today and it’s up in the building about a foot and a half,” Anthony Lowery said.

God’s Outreach Food Bank’s mission is to help its community, feeding anywhere from 750 to 800 families a month in Estill County, who might otherwise go without a meal.

But recent flooding has them asking for help in return.

“We have a lot of damage inside. There’s an estimated $80,000 in value of food inside the building, most of that is probably destroyed,” Lowery said.

Lowery says monetary donations are what they really need right now to help get back on their feet.

Still, the food bank says this won’t make them miss a day of feeding anyone who needs a meal.

“So no one in the community will have to be concerned about not receiving their supplemental food and all of the emergency needs, we don’t ever intend to run out of food or resources and we depend on the communities to do that especially in times like now that we’ve never faced before here,” Lowery said.

Lowery is already preparing to continue distributing food on their normal weekly basis using mobile food banks.

