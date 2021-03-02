Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources creates web series for Turkey hunting basics beginning March 4

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Even experienced hunters struggle to call turkeys into range ... so this is why The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are creating a web series to assist with hunting turkeys and all experiences are welcome.

The five part web series begins March 4 on the department’s YouTube channel.

The Field to Fork program will teach adults how to hunt turkey and process their harvest. You must be 18 years or older to register, and registration is free. To register, visit the department’s Field to fork program

Here is the layout of what each episode will cover.

March 4: Basic Wild Turkey Ecology and Behavior for the Hunter

March 10: Turkey Calling Basics

March 17: Wild Turkey Processing and Cooking

March 25: Turkey Hunting Equipment

March 30: Scouting and Hunting Tactics for Wild Turkeys

The series comes to an end before the youth only general statewide spring seasons.

