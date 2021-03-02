Damage revealed at Riverside Christian School as water recedes

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Residents at Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County woke up Monday morning to find their campus flooded.

Shane Neace, the administrator, says they prepared as much as they could prior.

“We did some preparation as far as anything we could move to higher ground. We did the night before we did not expect the river to rise as fast as it did that was a great surprise,” said Neace. “The damage in the school was probably 2 feet in the first floor. The gym was probably I would estimate 8 feet in the gym. We have three homes that are completely flooded and three apartments that probably have 8 inches into the apartments.”

Their priority that day was to get everyone to higher ground and with the help of the Watts-Caney Volunteer Fire Department evacuate several others.

“Borrow the boat and one of those gentlemen helped me evacuate the residents in the home and their pets. They had family members come to the fire department and pick them up. The residents that moved from out of state to work at the school they stayed in the dorms that we have on campus.”

Now they are left to clean up the pieces and plan how to put those pieces back together.

“We will schedule work teams and church work teams to come in and start removing all the debris and washing down the mud and sanitizing everything and rebuild the homes back,” said Neace.

You can help by donating to the school here.

