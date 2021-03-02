Advertisement

Breathitt County Emergency Management issues mandatory evacuation for Lakeside, Brewers Trailer Court

(WYMT)
(WYMT)(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Emergency Management is issuing a mandatory evacuation for people living in the Lakeside and Brewers Trailer Court areas according to a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), The North Fork of the Kentucky River is eroding Highway 15 near Pan Bowl Lake in front of the Jackson Inn.

According to the NWS should the road bed completely give way, it could lead to flash flooding around Pan Bowl Lake.

