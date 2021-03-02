Advertisement

Body found in Martin County, Ky.

A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area of Martin County, Kentucky.
A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area of Martin County, Kentucky.(WNDU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area, Martin County 911 dispatchers said.

The Martin County Coroner tells WSAZ.com the body of a 40-year-old female was found in a ditch along Route 292, Riverfront Road.

The coroner says a passerby discovered the body Tuesday afternoon.

The body is now en route to Louisville for an autopsy.

Other details are unavailable now, including the nature of how the person died.

