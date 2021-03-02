American Red Cross provides non-congregate shelters to those impacted by flooding

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Red Cross is providing non-congregate shelters for those in Eastern Kentucky impacted by the recent flooding.

Though, the offer is only available for 24 hours.

One of these locations is in Prestonsburg at the Comfort Suites Inn located at 51 Hal Rogers, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

Another location is in Hazard at the Quality Inn located at 200 Dawahare Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.

