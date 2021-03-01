Williamsburg Police officers looking for the body of a missing woman

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help in finding the body of a missing woman.

Laura Anderson went missing in February 2018. According to a Facebook post from the department, officials believe she is dead.

Investigators have arrested one man in connection with her disappearance, but say while they continue to look into leads in the case, they have not been able to make any other arrests.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department.

