Drone footage captures widespread flooding in Powell County

Flooding in Powell County
Flooding in Powell County(Ben Childers)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Much of Eastern and Southern Kentucky is experiencing widespread flooding after a weekend of rainstorms across the mountains.

Powell County, particularly areas around the Red River at Clay City, was hit especially hard with the river reaching 24.5 feet Monday morning according to the National Weather Service.

Here is drone footage from Ben Childers capturing widespread flooding near the Red River.

