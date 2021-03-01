Advertisement

Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Turn around, don’t drown. This the message the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is telling everyone as road conditions deteriorate.

Heavy rain may impact low-lying and flood-prone roadways. If your road is flooded, find another route using http://goky.ky.gov or the Waze app. #turnarounddontdrown #kywx

Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday, February 28, 2021

They’re warning drivers about ponding on the road. The water could last into tomorrow and maybe deeper than it looks. Many roads are already closed.

Water gathers on the road on upper Smith Grove rd.
Wes Watt, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says this flooding is affecting everyone in the area.

”We’ve got several roads currently blocked. Todd county seems to be experiencing quite a bit of flooding, maybe a little bit more so than some of our other counties. But every county has been impacted greatly,” Wes says.

Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Watt says, even after the rain stops, expect flooding to continue around waterways like creeks and rivers. Report flooded roadways to 270-393-4000 in the City of Bowling Green or 270-842-16333 for the county.

