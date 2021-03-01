Thousands without power after heavy rain and thunderstorms
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving through the mountains, causing power outages for some.
Many are dealing with flash flooding as well.
Here is a look at the outages as of 12:45 a.m. Monday:
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 134
Floyd: 507
Knott: 12
Lawrence: 57
Letcher: 1,456
Martin: 746
Perry: 25
Pike: 323
Total: 3,272
Big Sandy RECC
Johnson: 1,600
Floyd: 107
Lawrence: 49
Martin: 7
Total: 1,722
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 1,338
Jackson: 61
Laurel: 52
Owsley: 145
Rockcastle: 188
Total: 1,787
Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:
