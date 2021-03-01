Thousands without power after heavy rain and thunderstorms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving through the mountains, causing power outages for some.

Many are dealing with flash flooding as well.

Here is a look at the outages as of 12:45 a.m. Monday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 134

Floyd: 507

Knott: 12

Lawrence: 57

Letcher: 1,456

Martin: 746

Perry: 25

Pike: 323

Total: 3,272

Big Sandy RECC

Johnson: 1,600

Floyd: 107

Lawrence: 49

Martin: 7

Total: 1,722

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 1,338

Jackson: 61

Laurel: 52

Owsley: 145

Rockcastle: 188

Total: 1,787

