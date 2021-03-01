Advertisement

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky creates Flood Relief Fund

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Relief Fund will help families and businesses impacted...
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Help is on its way for Eastern Kentucky families and businesses affected by the severe flooding.

Executive Director of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Gerry F. Roll tells WYMT a fund for flood relief was set up.

The money is used for families affected by floods across the region.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will also assist businesses and family farms in need through the foundations partnerships with SEKY chapter of the American Red Cross, the Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund to ensure all donations are distributed directly to those most in need.

Donations can be made to SEKY Flood Relief at any Community Trust Bank location, and mailed directly to the Foundation of Appalachian. Or you can make a donation at www.appalachianky.org

