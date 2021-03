MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - City and county leaders in Magoffin County declared a verbal State of Emergency.

Both the City of Salyersville and Magoffin County officials sent a notice to the Kentucky Emergency Management and will file a written declaration on Monday.

Officials continue to monitor flood conditions.

Read more below:

Mayor Shepherd and I have issued verbal declarations of a State of Emergency pursuant to KRS 39A.100(2) for the City of... Posted by Matt Wireman, Magoffin Judge Executive on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.