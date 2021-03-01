Sheriff: Wise County man arrested after several shot during altercation

COEBURN, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Saturday on Stone Mountain Road in Coeburn.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found three people with injuries.

Statements from witnesses at the home say that several people had been drinking when 28-year-old Zachary Deel arrived and started an altercation.

Witnesses say Deel was intoxicated and carrying a stick which he used to strike one individual after becoming upset.

They say several attendees were able to get Deel on the ground and get the stick away from him, only for Deel to take out a pistol and shoot several attendees.

One person was able to get the gun out of Deel’s hands before tossing it into the woods.

Three people were injured, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Zachary Deel was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious wounding and other charges. He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

