Severe Weather Alert Day: Rain ends early, but high water issues continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain chances will linger into the morning hours on Monday, but once it stops, our flooding isn’t over.

Today and Tonight

Let me be blunt, right out of the gate. If you do not have to be out early Monday, STAY HOME. Many areas are underwater and the water will continue to rise, even after the rain stops. If you drive through a flooded roadway, you are literally putting your life at risk. You are also putting our emergency crews, who are already stretched thin, at risk if they have to come to try to rescue you. There is NO reason, none, that you can give me for driving through a flooded road. I’m begging you, turn around, don’t drown.

The rain should start to wrap up fairly early, probably by mid-morning at the latest. Clouds will be around until later in the day as the slow-moving system clears the area. Many of the area rivers are forecast to crest above flood stage, some of them in the moderate or major flood stage, on Monday or early Tuesday, so high water will be a huge concern for days to come, especially for those along those rivers, until the levels start to drop.

We will likely see some sunshine peek through later in the day and that will be a welcome sight to many. Temperatures will stabilize in the upper 40s this afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight and a chilly forecast with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Thankfully, we get a break in the action for much of the next seven days. Look for sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. A weak disturbance Tuesday night and early Wednesday will bring us some scattered rain chances and could be a little wintry mix or snow in some colder locations. No major impacts are expected.

After that, high pressure moves in, the skies clear and they stay clear through the rest of the week and into the first weekend of March. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s during the day and 20s and 30s at night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.