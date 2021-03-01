Severe flooding near Ocean Front View Lane in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain hit Rockcastle County pretty hard Sunday night, mud puddles quickly turned into small ponds.

Many areas of Mt. Vernon are dealing with severe flooding. People who live in the area of Ocean Front View Lane said the water kept rising as rain fell Sunday, Feb. 28. It forced several families to evacuate their homes.

No one was hurt, but the damage to some of the homes is permanent and water is still blocking many people from returning home.

Some people, heartbroken, watched their belongings float by.

“I felt bad because I put a lot of money in that house, had a lot of things in there,” Levi Gross said. “It’s all gone now.”

Gross says his cats were still inside when his family evacuated. He’s not sure if the cats are still alive.

Brantly Stevens, who lives nearby, said he feels lucky his home is on a hill. He escaped the flooding, which he said is unlike any he has ever seen in the area. Stevens said he feels for the families who have lost their homes.

“I’ve been helping people all day,” Stevens said. “Earlier, somebody got stuck in one of the roads because of how high the water was and shut off their car, so I went and pushed them out.”

Floodwaters trapped Ron Whittaker man at his front door.

“I mean, when it started coming over the top of that back porch, that was pretty scary,” Whittaker said.

Ron Whittaker and his wife have lived in the house for 24 years. They can’t even begin to assess the damage.

“We, like a lot of people, didn’t have flood insurance, so, we’re going to try to see if we can get some help,” Whittaker said.

People who live in the area say they are relying on prayers and each other to make it through.

Earlier Monday, many areas of Rockcastle County were impossible to get to, with roads in both directions covered by water.

The Rockcastle County Emergency Management Department is assessing flood damage. They’re performing welfare checks in heavily flooded areas.

