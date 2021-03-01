Advertisement

Roads shut down in several areas in Hazard after severe rainfall

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department announced that the Lothair/Christopher area is blocked at Dipsy Doodle curve due to a mudslide.

Mudslide in Lothair (hazard, KY)
Mudslide in Lothair (hazard, KY)(none)

Road crews began working on clearing the area at 8 a.m. Monday.

Ambulances are at the golf course and will assist patients needing to go the hospital.

Police also drove high school students to school this morning.

River road is also shut down between the Pepsi plant and the Ambulance service due to high water.

Main Street to City Hall is also shut down.

City officials posted on their Facebook page that the river is about to reach its highest level:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation evacuated safely
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
Photo Credit: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 4
One person stuck in floodwaters taken to a hospital
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in two counties after flash flooding
A truck can be seen passing Miller Creek Road in Estill County as floodwaters cover it.
Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

Latest News

Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall across the commonwealth
David Ramsey charged with manslaughter
Man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash in Bell County
Source: Breathitt County Sheriff's Office
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office shares message for those needing help during flooding
Lee County dump trucks are heading to the downtown Beattyville trailer park to help evacuate...
Evacuations underway at trailer park in downtown Beattyville following severe flooding