Roads shut down in several areas in Hazard after severe rainfall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department announced that the Lothair/Christopher area is blocked at Dipsy Doodle curve due to a mudslide.

Mudslide in Lothair (hazard, KY) (none)

Road crews began working on clearing the area at 8 a.m. Monday.

Ambulances are at the golf course and will assist patients needing to go the hospital.

Police also drove high school students to school this morning.

River road is also shut down between the Pepsi plant and the Ambulance service due to high water.

Main Street to City Hall is also shut down.

City officials posted on their Facebook page that the river is about to reach its highest level:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.