Advertisement

Rivers continue to rise, drier weather on the way

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our region saw more than 5″ in some spots in 72 hours. While the rain is gone, rivers will continue to rise throughout the next couple of days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Flood Warnings continue for a lot of our region as we head into the next few days. The rivers below are in major flood stage.

River Flooding 3/1/2021
River Flooding 3/1/2021(WYMT Weather)

The rivers should start to recede as we head into Tuesday afternoon. The rivers listed below are currently in a moderate flood stage.

River Flooding 3/1/2021
River Flooding 3/1/2021(WYMT Weather)

The North Fork of the Kentucky River in Hazard and the Cumberland River are close to crest but still rising. Those rivers are expected to only get into a minor flood stage.

We will see those partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s. By Tuesday, we will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs getting into the upper 40s! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. There is a very small chance for a stray shower along the Tennessee and Kentucky border late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. I do think those showers stay south of the mountains for now.

Extended Forecast

We’ll see those mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

High pressure will provide dry and sunny weather as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation evacuated safely
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
Photo Credit: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 4
One person stuck in floodwaters taken to a hospital
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in two counties after flash flooding
A truck can be seen passing Miller Creek Road in Estill County as floodwaters cover it.
Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

Latest News

Updated crests for some of the major rivers in our area over the next two days.
Severe Weather Alert Day: Rain ends early, but high water issues continue
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
SPC Severe Weather Outlook for February 28, 2021 as of 3:00 p.m.
Heavy rain and storms possible as cold front moves through the mountains
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's Sunday Morning Forecast - February 28, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's Sunday Morning Forecast - February 28, 2021