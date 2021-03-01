Advertisement

Rescue crews work to help those in hard-hit Oneida

(Credit: London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Manchester Clay County Search & Rescue)
(Credit: London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Manchester Clay County Search & Rescue)(London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Manchester Clay County Search & Rescue)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews with The London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Manchester-Clay County Search & Rescue are conducting joint operations in hard-hit portions of Clay and Laurel Counties.

In Oneida, crews say River Street is completely underwater with crews using boats to make contact with those trapped in their homes.

Officials are offering food and water to anyone who is opting to shelter in place. Clay County units say the water level dropped some since they began rescue operations in the area.

A spokesperson for Oneida Baptist Institute (OBI), which like much of the surrounding area is underwater, is asking for prayers for Oneida and their surrounding communities.

The spokesperson says there are people without water, and their homes and businesses are underwater. OBI reports that one house caught fire during the night.

