Man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash in Bell County

David Ramsey charged with manslaughter(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and a man is facing manslaughter charges following a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police received a call around 2:12 a.m. Monday morning about a crash between a vehicle and person on a bicycle.

Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department and Middlesboro EMS located the person, finding him dead after the injuries he received after being hit by a 2004 Ford pick up truck.

Investigators said David Ramsey, 64, of Middlesboro was driving a white 2004 pick-up truck on KY-441 when he hit Bradley McNally, 33, of Middlesboro with his truck.

Investigators also said Ramsey allowed his vehicle to be drive off, while he walked away from the scene.

Police later found the vehicle with damage that matched what occurred at the scene.

Police said Ramsey confessed to hitting McNally, also admitting to using marijuana and meth while driving.

Ramsey was charged with dui, manslaughter, leaving scene of accident, no or expired operator’s license.

