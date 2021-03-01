Legends never die: Buckhorn honors late Louie Hoskins with Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

(WYMT) - Growing up, Louie Hoskins was a top basketball player in the mountains. “1982, four overtimes in the regional championship game, he knocks down two free throws. Down one with three seconds to go to take them to the state tournament,” said Louie’s brother, Shannon Hoskins.

After his playing career was over, he stayed on the sidelines coaching kids in the 14th region. “His grade school team had seven or eight players that played in that regional final and that right there speaks to what kind of coach he was,” said Louie’s son, Corey Hoskins.

Most called Hoskins an icon for 14th region basketball. “If you look at top families in Eastern Kentucky basketball the Hoskins family is one of them,” added Breathitt County’s Head Basketball Coach, John Noble.

Hoskins had a larger-than-life personality and was well-loved not only in Perry County but throughout Eastern Kentucky. “He was one of the most fun-loving carefree people you’ll ever meet in your life always had a smile on his face,” added Shannon.

In March of 2020, tragedy struck the Hoskins family, when Louie received a stage four Neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis. “Really just kinda floored because someone that you looked at being so strong in your life to be in that shape it was mind-blowing really,” said Corey.

Less than a year later, Louie lost his battle with the disease. “It’s one of those things you always remember where you were,” added Noble

The Hoskins family received support from not only the Perry County community but all over the state. “The texts the emails that I received not just in the region but statewide that got to know dad it was unbelieved the outpour of love and support that we got,” said Corey.

After Louie’s passing, the Hoskins family searched for a way to honor Louie’s legacy, and what better way than with basketball. “We want to put together a classic and try to bring put our region teams against the best teams in the mountains and even in the state,” added Corey.

They created the Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, a basketball tournament benefiting Neuroendocrine cancer research. “There is a lot of unknowns with it. It’s so rare and it acts so fast there’s not a lot they can do, so we wanted to help with that,” said Corey.

To honor a coach, a father, and a friend.

