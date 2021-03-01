Advertisement

Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

A truck can be seen passing Miller Creek Road in Estill County as floodwaters cover it.
A truck can be seen passing Miller Creek Road in Estill County as floodwaters cover it.(Ryan C. Hermens | Lexington Herald-Leader)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As heavy showers and storms have continued to move through the Commonwealth, several areas have been experiencing widespread flooding with many roadways becoming impassable.

This is a developing weather event, so make sure to check back in for updates and if you see a flooded roadway, feel free to let us know on our social media or email news@wkyt.com.

As of this evening, several Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warning remain in effect:

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:

  • Until 9:45PM EST for parts of Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, and Madison Counties.
  • Until 10:15PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Powell, and Wolfe Counties
  • Until 11:30PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties
  • Until Midnight for parts of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, and Pike Counties
  • Until 12:45PM for parts of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry Counties

Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:

  • Until 10:00PM EST for parts of Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan Counties.
  • Until Midnight for parts of Breathitt, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Pike, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties

The following flooded roadways have been reported:

Madison County

  • East Main and East Irvine as well as Irvine Road and Catalpa Loop are covered in water (3:56PM)
  • Silver Creek and Brushy Fork both overflowing the banks (5:52PM)

Scott County

  • Rogers Gap at Double Culvert Road was underwater (10:20AM)

Estill County

  • Miller Creek Road is impassable due to flooding (3:54PM)

Mercer County

  • US 68 Southwest of Harrodsburg is underwater (5:00PM)

Laurel County

  • Levi Jackson State Park is underwater as Little Laurel River breaches its banks (5:11PM)

Casey County

  • Downtown Liberty on South 127 is flooding in the southbound lanes, law enforcement is closing it off (5:26PM)

Rockcastle County

  • Areas around Lake Linville in Mt. Vernon are underwater (3:03PM)
  • Several areas of Broadhead are seeing high water issues including Silver Street, Church Street, and Highway 2250 (5:55PM)
  • Evacuations due to floodwaters surrounding homes on Freedom School Road 1 mile east-northeast of Spiro (6:45PM)

Morgan County

  • Video of the Licking River roughly 1.5 miles north of West Liberty show it has breached its banks (5:07PM)

Wolfe County

  • Water from the Red River is flooding the Lee City Stockyards (6:17PM)

Magoffin County

  • There is swiftly flowing water over KY 30 just northeast of Mill Branch Road making it impassable (6:23PM)

Breathitt County

  • Lakeside drive turn off from HWY 15 in Jackson is becoming covered in water (4:29PM)

Jackson County

  • Strom spotter reported moderate flooding ongoing at Horse Lick Creek near KY 1955 (5:21PM)
  • Swifty flowing water more than six inches deep with debris is flowing over US 421 near Clover Bottom (6:14PM)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road
Flood watches and warnings as of Saturday morning, Feb. 27.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Flood Warnings are issued
Photo Credit: Magistrate Russell Brock
Magistrate: Road closed in Leslie County
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation

Latest News

Logo images for WYMT newscasts
Emergency Shelter opening in Breathitt County
As we’re nearing the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Kentucky, many healthcare workers are sharing...
WATCH | New vaccine, increased eligibility: Is the end in sight?
More than 614,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far. Several Thousand are teachers.
WATCH | Governor Beshear explains teacher priority for the COVID-19 vaccine on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’
Officials say they will continue to monitor conditions.
Crews in Wolfe County monitoring roads as rain continues
2015 floyd county bus crash update in 1958
2015 floyd county bus crash update in 1958