Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As heavy showers and storms have continued to move through the Commonwealth, several areas have been experiencing widespread flooding with many roadways becoming impassable.

This is a developing weather event, so make sure to check back in for updates and if you see a flooded roadway, feel free to let us know on our social media or email news@wkyt.com.

As of this evening, several Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warning remain in effect:

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:

Until 9:45PM EST for parts of Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, and Madison Counties.

Until 10:15PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Powell, and Wolfe Counties

Until 11:30PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties

Until Midnight for parts of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, and Pike Counties

Until 12:45PM for parts of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry Counties

Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:

Until 10:00PM EST for parts of Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan Counties.

Until Midnight for parts of Breathitt, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Pike, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties

The following flooded roadways have been reported:

Madison County

East Main and East Irvine as well as Irvine Road and Catalpa Loop are covered in water (3:56PM)

Silver Creek and Brushy Fork both overflowing the banks (5:52PM)

Scott County

Rogers Gap at Double Culvert Road was underwater (10:20AM)

Estill County

Miller Creek Road is impassable due to flooding (3:54PM)

Mercer County

US 68 Southwest of Harrodsburg is underwater (5:00PM)

Laurel County

Levi Jackson State Park is underwater as Little Laurel River breaches its banks (5:11PM)

Casey County

Downtown Liberty on South 127 is flooding in the southbound lanes, law enforcement is closing it off (5:26PM)

Rockcastle County

Areas around Lake Linville in Mt. Vernon are underwater (3:03PM)

Several areas of Broadhead are seeing high water issues including Silver Street, Church Street, and Highway 2250 (5:55PM)

Evacuations due to floodwaters surrounding homes on Freedom School Road 1 mile east-northeast of Spiro (6:45PM)

Morgan County

Video of the Licking River roughly 1.5 miles north of West Liberty show it has breached its banks (5:07PM)

Wolfe County

Water from the Red River is flooding the Lee City Stockyards (6:17PM)

Magoffin County

There is swiftly flowing water over KY 30 just northeast of Mill Branch Road making it impassable (6:23PM)

Breathitt County

Lakeside drive turn off from HWY 15 in Jackson is becoming covered in water (4:29PM)

Jackson County

Strom spotter reported moderate flooding ongoing at Horse Lick Creek near KY 1955 (5:21PM)

Swifty flowing water more than six inches deep with debris is flowing over US 421 near Clover Bottom (6:14PM)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.