Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As heavy showers and storms have continued to move through the Commonwealth, several areas have been experiencing widespread flooding with many roadways becoming impassable.
This is a developing weather event, so make sure to check back in for updates and if you see a flooded roadway, feel free to let us know on our social media or email news@wkyt.com.
As of this evening, several Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warning remain in effect:
Flash Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:
- Until 9:45PM EST for parts of Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, and Madison Counties.
- Until 10:15PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Powell, and Wolfe Counties
- Until 11:30PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties
- Until Midnight for parts of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, and Pike Counties
- Until 12:45PM for parts of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry Counties
Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:
- Until 10:00PM EST for parts of Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan Counties.
- Until Midnight for parts of Breathitt, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Pike, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties
The following flooded roadways have been reported:
Madison County
- East Main and East Irvine as well as Irvine Road and Catalpa Loop are covered in water (3:56PM)
- Silver Creek and Brushy Fork both overflowing the banks (5:52PM)
Scott County
- Rogers Gap at Double Culvert Road was underwater (10:20AM)
Estill County
- Miller Creek Road is impassable due to flooding (3:54PM)
Mercer County
- US 68 Southwest of Harrodsburg is underwater (5:00PM)
Laurel County
- Levi Jackson State Park is underwater as Little Laurel River breaches its banks (5:11PM)
Casey County
- Downtown Liberty on South 127 is flooding in the southbound lanes, law enforcement is closing it off (5:26PM)
Rockcastle County
- Areas around Lake Linville in Mt. Vernon are underwater (3:03PM)
- Several areas of Broadhead are seeing high water issues including Silver Street, Church Street, and Highway 2250 (5:55PM)
- Evacuations due to floodwaters surrounding homes on Freedom School Road 1 mile east-northeast of Spiro (6:45PM)
Morgan County
- Video of the Licking River roughly 1.5 miles north of West Liberty show it has breached its banks (5:07PM)
Wolfe County
- Water from the Red River is flooding the Lee City Stockyards (6:17PM)
Magoffin County
- There is swiftly flowing water over KY 30 just northeast of Mill Branch Road making it impassable (6:23PM)
Breathitt County
- Lakeside drive turn off from HWY 15 in Jackson is becoming covered in water (4:29PM)
Jackson County
- Strom spotter reported moderate flooding ongoing at Horse Lick Creek near KY 1955 (5:21PM)
- Swifty flowing water more than six inches deep with debris is flowing over US 421 near Clover Bottom (6:14PM)
