Johnson Central wrestling wins state title

(WYMT) - Johnson Central Wrestling swept the KY Wrestling Coaches Association Large School State Wrestling Duals this weekend at Louisville Central High School.

Johnson Central vs Meade 68:6

Johnson Central vs Woodford County 48:21

Johnson Central vs Campbell County 35:27

Johnson Central vs McCracken 52:19

Finals/Championship:

Johnson Central 32 Ryle 28

“This is our second team state championship, and our goal every time we take the mat is to represent our school, our county, and the mountains in a way that makes the state take notice of our wrestlers’ hard work and dedication,” said Head Coach Jim Matney.

“I am more thankful and blessed than anyone can imagine. This is the youngest team that I have probably ever put on a mat, starting four students in middle school and four freshmen. I am especially thankful for our upperclassman who provided great leadership to help us win the State Championship,” added Matney.

Three Johnson Central wrestlers, Levid Rodriguez, Chase Price, and Nick Stapleton competed one weight class higher all weekend, with Rodriguez (195lb) defeating the #2 ranked 220lb wrestler in the state. Senior Adam Williams had some big pins throughout the weekend.

The first time Johnson Central has ever wrestled three middle school athletes at State Duals. Seth Davis, Dalton Matney, and JD Morris all with big performances for the Eagles.

