Homes and cars destroyed by flood waters in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people in Laurel County woke up to their homes and cars destroyed by flooding Monday morning.

Court Road, south of London near Levi Jackson Wilderness Park, is completely covered by water. People in the area say the water has gone down a couple of feet since this morning.

Crews with The London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to calls Sunday night. About seven cars were stuck in Laurel County just Sunday night alone.

Nathan Kirby, with the rescue squad, says the flooding is so bad it is expanding their usual flood-prone areas.

Now that it is daylight, they have not been called to car rescues. but Kirby is urging people to resist driving through water-covered roads as people underestimate the depth of the water.

Kirby says some of the vehicles were hard to even reach

“If they are trapped in the vehicle you have to break out their window or you have to use extrication tools to open the door and separate that out and pull them onto the boat and obviously these people they may or may not be good swimmers. You have to work with them and make sure they are safe and our people are safe too,” said Kirby.

People who live on Court Street say the water has not come up this high in more than 40 years.

