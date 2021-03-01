Governor Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 update
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -
Governor Andy Beshear reported new ___ COVID-19 cases and ___ new deaths Monday.
The positivity rate is ___
The state has ____ total COVID-19 deaths.
At least ____Kentuckians have tested positive.
______ Kentuckians have recovered.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
You can see how your county is doing right now here.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.