Governor Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -

Governor Andy Beshear reported new ___ COVID-19 cases and ___ new deaths Monday.

The positivity rate is ___

The state has ____ total COVID-19 deaths.

At least ____Kentuckians have tested positive.

______ Kentuckians have recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.