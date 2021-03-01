Floyd County officials deal with flooding

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an all too familiar sight for Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

“My first six weeks in 2015 we’re just like this. It’s storm after storm after storm after storm,” Mayor of Prestonsburg Les Stapleton said.

Making sure his city was prepared for any situation caused by the flooding.

“We’re trying our best to do as much as we can, work with as many as we can, whether in the city or out of the city. We don’t have time to worry about lines, the city limits or county lines right now. We just got to try to help everybody get through this,” Stapleton said.

So far, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams says things have been quiet.

“We’ve been trying to reach out to folks on Facebook and other social media, to tell them not to cross these streams that are up and hopefully they’ll continue to listen,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.

One of the areas hit by the flooding was Archer Park in Prestonsburg.

“That was the first time this year in 2021 and usually it’s not that or not as high as it is. By the time it crests it will be up over our fountain probably,” Stapleton said.

Asking everyone to be safe and keep up to date with weather reports.

“We’ve had to overcome a lot of challenges the last six months. This is just another bump in the road. We’re resilient here in Floyd County,” Williams said.

Williams says cleanup for any damage caused by the flooding will be handled as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.