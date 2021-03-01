Flooding and sinkholes cause multiple problems in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials spent much of Sunday evening working as flooding and heavy rain impacted roads in Pulaski County.

Crews say most of the issues are in smaller neighborhoods or on back roads.

Acorn-Ano Road had a massive sinkhole open-up in front of houses. Emergency Management officials worked to try and fill in any holes as quickly as possible.

“With the soft ground conditions currently, I’m worried the heavy rain coming down is going to cause more slides and more sinkholes opening up and roadways washing out,” says Aaron Ross, the Emergency Management Director for the county.

Ross says they have some roads that normally see flooding during heavy rains, and those are shut down already for safety. But Mother Nature has been relentless the past few weeks creating even more problems in the county.

“With the winter storm, the freeze, then thaw of the ground, it’s made the ground quite soft. What’s got me nervous on it is later on tonight we’re expecting more rain,” said Ross.

Officials advise against travel in flooding conditions.

“If you see water in the roadway, make sure you don’t try to travel through it. It could look a few inches deep, there is a possibility the roadway has washed out, and with a washed-out roadway, it could be 4, 5, 6 feet deep.”

