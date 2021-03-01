Advertisement

Family rescued in Wolfe County after firefighters see cell phone light in flood water

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews spent the weekend helping people affected by flooding across the region, but in Wolfe County, one family is safe because one firefighter caught a glimpse of something most people would have likely missed.

In a post on the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, one of their members, only identified as Eddie, spotted the light of a cell phone in the floodwaters on Stamper Branch. The post states he yelled toward the light and discovered a family of five, including a baby, were trapped in the car.

The post states firefighters sprung into action, using a rope to wade into the water to rescue four of the five before the fifth person had a seizure during the attempt.

We’re told Wolfe County Sheriff Chris Carson brought out his tractor and the crews were able to get the seizure victim and the others into the bucket and out of the floodwater.

The original post also states the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department has rescued at least 15 people from ongoing flooding.

