Evacuations underway at trailer park in downtown Beattyville following severe flooding

Lee County dump trucks are heading to the downtown Beattyville trailer park to help evacuate...
Lee County dump trucks are heading to the downtown Beattyville trailer park to help evacuate people from their homes.(Ruth Spencer)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Evacuations are underway at a trailer park in downtown Beattyville following severe flooding.

Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill tells WYMT rescue crews are using county dump trucks to help people escape from their homes.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries.

Most of downtown Beattyville is flooded following heavy rain Sunday.

This a developing story.

