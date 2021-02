BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Emergency Management officials said they are opening an emergency shelter for tonight.

The shelter is located at the Breathitt High School PE Gym.

More information will be added to this story as we learn more.

