Early morning road and county conditions in Eastern Kentucky

PERRY/KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials said Highway 550 is underwater in both directions right now.

A van in the parking lot behind the Hazard Community and Technical College Knott Opportunity Center was nearly covered with water. Officials urged drivers to use caution Monday morning.

We shared the first photo of this van in Knott County around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The second picture was sent to us by Courtney around 1 a.m. Monday. Posted by WYMT on Sunday, February 28, 2021

“Exactly that’s the best advice anybody can give is to turn around don’t drown,” said City of Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice. “We have several spots here in the city that highway 550 east and west is completely underwater.”

Around 1:30-2:00 a.m. Monday, WYMT’s Dakota Makres was near Highway 550 in Hindman. Crews reported a woman on oxygen had water surrounding her trailer.

Mayor Neice said he worries the waters will continue to rise and make the situation even worse.

“If we continue to get rain throughout the night like you all are forecasting, I’m pretty sure it’s going to get up again,” he said. “Public safety right now, that’s just the biggest issue is making sure everyone’s okay.”

Earlier in the morning, a tree fell across the road near Depot Station Road. Officials in Eastern Kentucky are asking you to stay home until roads are clear. If you need help, they say do not hesitate to call 911.

“Main thing is, you know, people call that needs help and we will do our best try to get to them, whether it be Fish and Wildlife or some of our local fire departments,” said Neice. “I know they’re out working, but right now it’s just trying times.”

