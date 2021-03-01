Advertisement

Curfew in effect for City of Beattyville

Begins Monday night and lasts until Tuesday morning
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into Monday morning.(Donnie Benton)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following severe flooding Sunday night into Monday morning, officials with the City of Beattyville announced a curfew beginning Monday night.

City officials said the curfew is in effect starting at 9 p.m. Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Only emergency personnel are allowed to be outside within city limits.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation evacuated safely
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in two counties after flash flooding
Photo Credit: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 4
One person stuck in floodwaters taken to a hospital
A truck can be seen passing Miller Creek Road in Estill County as floodwaters cover it.
Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

Latest News

Laurel County Flooding 3/1/2021
Homes and cars destroyed by flood waters in Laurel County
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces lowest positivity rate since Sept. 28
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000