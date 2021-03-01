Curfew in effect for City of Beattyville

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following severe flooding Sunday night into Monday morning, officials with the City of Beattyville announced a curfew beginning Monday night.

City officials said the curfew is in effect starting at 9 p.m. Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Only emergency personnel are allowed to be outside within city limits.

