Curfew in effect for City of Beattyville
Begins Monday night and lasts until Tuesday morning
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following severe flooding Sunday night into Monday morning, officials with the City of Beattyville announced a curfew beginning Monday night.
City officials said the curfew is in effect starting at 9 p.m. Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Only emergency personnel are allowed to be outside within city limits.
