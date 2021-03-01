Advertisement

Crews responding to help Perry County woman trapped in home by floodwaters

(WLUC)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews in Perry County are on their way to rescue a woman trapped in her home by floodwaters.

Firefighters with the Jakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department tell us they were called to perform a water rescue on KY-476 near the Ary community early Monday morning after an unidentified woman called saying she was trapped in her home, which was filling quickly with water.

Crews say they will need a boat to get to the woman.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

