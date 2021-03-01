Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office shares message for those needing help during flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, deputies with the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement for anyone that needs assistance due to flooding.

Police say that the state, county and city agencies are available to help.

Deputies say water is rising, asking people to not take an unnecessary risk.

First responders worked throughout the night to assess roads within the county.

