Animals rescued from floodwaters in Elliott County

Photo Credit: Rough Terrain Rescue
Photo Credit: Rough Terrain Rescue(Rough Terrain Rescue)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rough Terrian Rescue crews were called to rescue mares and foals Sunday afternoon.

The horses were taken to nearby barns where they will be kept out of the water and cold.

“Outstanding job by all involved. Our Rough Terrain Rescue is one of the best around. I will rest a little easier tonight knowing three little colts and their Momma’s were brought out of the cold floodwaters. Well done team!!!,” said Elliott County Emergency Management officials.

Photo Credit: Rough Terrain Rescue
