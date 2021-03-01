Advertisement

11 years later, Liberty once again deals with devastating flood

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community hit hard by floods 11 years ago is dealing with it again.

The Green River jumped its banks in Liberty and flooded numerous businesses along Highway 127.

The IGA grocery store in Liberty had 18 inches of water inside, and other business owners reported four feet of water at points. That water rose and receded quickly, but mud and debris remain.

“My heart hurts for the residents and businesses in Liberty,” said Rick Wesley, Casey Co. Emergency Management director.

Wesley said he has seen this too many times in the small town. The Green River jumped its banks just like it did in 2010 and many times since. People said this situation is only supposed to happen every 100 to 500 years, but it’s now becoming routine.

“We tried to get a lot of our product up to higher levels, all of our paper products and things like that,” said Donna Rigney with the Village Restaurant.

Wesley said something needs to be done to stop flooding like this. He believes mitigation efforts like a levee on the river can help, and he’s appealing to the state and federal government to get those measures implemented.

“I think the Army Corp of Engineers gave the City of Liberty several options they could do to prevent this from happening,” Nic Zollner, IGA.

Wesley said they did have to perform two water rescues but, to their knowledge, no one was hurt in the flooding.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation evacuated safely
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in two counties after flash flooding
Photo Credit: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 4
One person stuck in floodwaters taken to a hospital
A truck can be seen passing Miller Creek Road in Estill County as floodwaters cover it.
Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

Latest News

Laurel County Flooding 3/1/2021
Homes and cars destroyed by flood waters in Laurel County
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
Curfew in effect for City of Beattyville
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces lowest positivity rate since Sept. 28
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000