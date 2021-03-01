11 years later, Liberty once again deals with devastating flood

LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community hit hard by floods 11 years ago is dealing with it again.

The Green River jumped its banks in Liberty and flooded numerous businesses along Highway 127.

The IGA grocery store in Liberty had 18 inches of water inside, and other business owners reported four feet of water at points. That water rose and receded quickly, but mud and debris remain.

“My heart hurts for the residents and businesses in Liberty,” said Rick Wesley, Casey Co. Emergency Management director.

Wesley said he has seen this too many times in the small town. The Green River jumped its banks just like it did in 2010 and many times since. People said this situation is only supposed to happen every 100 to 500 years, but it’s now becoming routine.

“We tried to get a lot of our product up to higher levels, all of our paper products and things like that,” said Donna Rigney with the Village Restaurant.

Wesley said something needs to be done to stop flooding like this. He believes mitigation efforts like a levee on the river can help, and he’s appealing to the state and federal government to get those measures implemented.

“I think the Army Corp of Engineers gave the City of Liberty several options they could do to prevent this from happening,” Nic Zollner, IGA.

Wesley said they did have to perform two water rescues but, to their knowledge, no one was hurt in the flooding.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.